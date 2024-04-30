On Tuesday, the Constitutional Court will host a blood drive on its grounds.

The blood drive is being organized by the staff of the Constitutional Court in collaboration with the Red Cross of the Republic of North Macedonia in honor of the court’s 60th anniversary.

According to a press release from the court, “about 30 employees of the Constitutional Court have signed up to donate blood.”

According to the release, the blood drive’s objectives are to inspire more people to donate blood, raise awareness of blood donation, and demonstrate kindness and solidarity.