Coming to Kumanovo, I saw the old SDSM posters where it was written: “More for everyone”, but there was more only for them. That’s why the citizens told them in the first round: “We gave you a chance, but we make a mistake only once.” Now I am reading something amazing, they will not miss the future, the chance for the future. You can lose, miss something that exists. But if you think that the story is fiction, no! Don’t forget, those who have the past also have the present! Those who have the present can believe in the future! But these people don’t live in the present, so I don’t believe they are social fiction, there is no such thing. It’s time for them to leave – said the candidate for the President of Macedonia, professor Dr. Gordana Siljanovska-Davkova.