Speaking about the promises of the SDS regarding the constitutional amendments, the deputy and candidate for the president of the country, Gordana Siljanovska Davkova, in the “Topic of the day” on Sitel television, pointed out that the new political constellation in the country will also bring a new approach to solving the issue of the constitutional amendments . Siljanovska Davkova added that the thesis that only if you continue where you left off with amendments then you are pro-European is very wrong.

She pointed out that according to the basic documents of the EU, the issue of bilateral relations with Bulgaria must not be part of the negotiation framework.

The difference in terms of views must not be a basis for resorting to veto”, she emphasized.

Siljanovska Davkova clarified that the simplest scenario for the image of the EU, as a community based on values, would be the one that is tied to those modest conditions, in terms of the rapprochement of Bulgaria and Macedonia, because that is the essence of Article 8 of the Lisbon Treaty, where which says that the EU will encourage agreements between EU members and neighbors on a reciprocal basis, in terms of a step forward from Bulgaria. Bulgaria has a judge at the Court in Strasbourg, Bulgaria is a signatory to the Convention, and so is the EU, so it is certain that the judgments are also valid for it.