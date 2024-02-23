The Public Prosecutor from the Basic Public Prosecutor’s Office in Skopje submitted proposals today to the judges of the preliminary proceedings at the Basic Criminal Court in Skopje for the revocation of measures to ensure attendance, namely the measures of detention and house arrest, for six individuals suspected of the crime of Endangering the safety of air traffic under Article 303, paragraph 2, in conjunction with Article 22. These suspicions are related to the events that occurred on January 4th at M-NAV. The Basic Criminal Court in Skopje has announced that it is considering the determination of precautionary measures.