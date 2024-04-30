State prosecutors submitted charges against two high ranking SDSM party officials and one businessman, as well as a dozen others, for suspected machinations with the issuing of vouchers to sports teams. This is the result of work done by the State Anti-Corruption Commission (DKSK), which recommends dozens of cases to state prosecutors, but has so far had a dismal success rate, with all the proposals rejected by the prosecutors. DKSK can review reports and documentation from state institutions after receiving reports of abuse of office.

Based on the initiative submitted by DKSK, the relevant state prosecutor submitted a proposal for prosecution against 12 persons suspected of abuse of office, the office state prosecutors informed. The prosecutors have also asked the court to order measures that will ensure the presence of the suspects – which usually means the seizure of their passports.

One of those charged was named – it’s Naumce Mojsovski, former top handball player, who, as an outspoken supporter of the ruling SDSM party, was named head of the Youth and Sports Agency (AEK), which manages sports programs on behalf of the Government. Two others who were named under initials are Darko Kaevski and Daniel Dimevski. Kaevski is former AEK director, while Dimevski is former head of the basketball association of Macedonia, and currently an important real-estate developer. All suspects are members of the main AEK commission that decides on their grants, vouchers and other programs that can financially benefit recipients.

Kaevski is SDSM party spokesman, and was recently in the news when he refused a position on the party list of members of Parliament, reportedly angry that he was ranked too low – 7th in the 1st electoral district. This is a district where SDSM usually performs well, and the report that Kaevski wants something better than 7th seed in Skopje was one of the early alarm bells that party officials are aware of how badly they stand in the polls and that any seat after the 5th in the list is considered dangerous territory.

Kaevski is also the son in law of Albert Musliu, a well known ethnic Albanian political commentator, notable for his support of SDSM and as a major recipient of funding of international development grants that are handed out in Macedonia, often in exchange for political activism. Musliu was himself in the news recently, accused of real-estate development in downtown Skopje without a permit, during which he allegedly instructed the workers to provoke the neighbors who complained with loud music and rude behavior.