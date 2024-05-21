Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy is asking the West to become more involved in the conflict in Ukraine because of the extremely unfavourable situation of Ukrainian troops on the frontline, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said today.At the same time Kyiv realises that even growing arms supplies will not be able to change the dynamic on the battlefield, Peskov said. — Reuters
Kremlin says Zelenskiy seeks more Western help because his army is in trouble
World News
