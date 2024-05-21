Supreme Judge Nake Georgiev was taken to the Basic Criminal Court in Skopje this afternoon, where a decision has to be made on the proposed measure of detention by the Public Prosecutor’s Office.

The Basic Public Prosecutor’s Office for the Prosecution of Organized Crime and Corruption today passed an Order to conduct an investigative procedure against Georgiev and the member of the Council of Public Prosecutors, Ijet Memeti, who are suspected of “receiving a reward for illegal influence”.

The investigation was opened after the action of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, which follows a previous report by the son of a defendant in a case that is being conducted in the Basic Public Prosecutor’s Office for the prosecution of organized crime and corruption.

– Yesterday in the afternoon, the Ministry of the Interior carried out an action in which an active supreme judge was deprived of his liberty. Based on the Notice submitted by the Ministry of the Interior, the BJB, the Department of Criminal Police, the Department of Economic Crime and Corruption, the public prosecutor in question from the Basic Public Prosecutor’s Office for the Prosecution of Organized Crime and Corruption issued an Order for the implementation of an investigative procedure against two persons for whom there is a well-founded suspicion that they have committed a crime Receiving a reward for illegal influence from Article 359 of the Criminal Code, it is stated in the announcement from OJ.

According to the information received from the complainant, as added by JO, the first suspect, using his official position and assumed influence, falsely promised favors for the accused (the father of the complainant) in another procedure that is conducted before the Basic Public Prosecutor’s Office for the prosecution of organized crime and corruption, and they falsely represented that they would exert influence together with the second suspect. From there, they say that the evidence collected and the searches carried out up to this point provide a legal basis for the public prosecutor in question to propose detention only for the first suspect who was caught in the commission of the crime, while, in relation to the second suspect at this point, the evidence does not provide grounds to propose the strictest security measure.

– The investigation continues until all circumstances and allegations are fully verified, say the JO