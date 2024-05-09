The inaugural session for the new president of Macedonia, Gordana Siljanovska-Davkova, will take place on Sunday. The session will be at 12 o’clock First of all, we will wait for the report from the SEC, which will officially declare Siljanovska-Davkova as the president of Macedonia. “President Mitreski will schedule the Inaugural Session after he receives the Report from the SEC, the deadline is Friday at 7 p.m. After receiving the Report, he will schedule the Inaugural Session, which will be held on May 12 (Sunday) at 12 o’clock,” the press service of the Assembly states.
