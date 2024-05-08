VMRO-DPMNE President Hristijan Mickoski addressed the public after a major electoral victory over SDSM and DUI in the general and the presidential elections held today.

We did it! We did it! Macedonia won. It’s a historic victory for our people. The Government fell, and for good reason. Their crime, corruption, incompetence, the false values they promoted, their nepotism and hundreds of other failures that made our country suffer and the people feel dejected. Tonight they were finally defeated. Those 100 people from DUI and SDSM thought to rule our lives, are now scared, and they know why. They will be held responsible, to the last of them. Anyone who is responsible for crimes will pay. There must be accountability based on justice and laws, Mickoski said, speaking before hundreds of supporters crammed in the party building.

He praised the failure of DUI to conduct a boycott of the presidential elections, by instructing Albanian voters not to vote for any of the presidential candidates, and in doing so make the elections partially invalid. “We did not allow these individuals to create a crisis. DUI showed that it does not care about Macedonia, but is a strongly criminalized structure. But this attempt came back at them, and in the end they only boycotted themselves. It is time for them to go to the opposition, together with SDSM”, Mickoski added, calling out some of the most notorious SDSM and DUI leaders, such as Ali Ahmeti, Artan Grubi and Mile Zecevic.

The VMRO leader said that the citizens will feel results from the new Government as early as its first 100 days, including a major investment package that will improve lives. He also warned his own officials against arrogance, even after the historic level of the victory. “Gone are the days when the Government served only its interests. Our Government will serve all Macedonians regardless of gender, age, region and ethnicity, or whoever they supported or voted for. Our goal is that you are proud of the new Government”.

Mickoski said that he will begin talks with other currently opposition parties to form the next ruling coalition, which he expects to be formed in a brief and transparent process.

Speaking of the presidential elections, Mickoski said that he is assured the next President Gordana Siljanovska – Davkova will make Macedonia proud again, as was her campaign slogan.