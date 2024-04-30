DUI Foreign Affairs Minister Bujar Osmani openly threatened yesterday that there will be no future government without DUI and that the principle of winning with a winner must be applied. Osmani went so far as to say that if DUI did not enter the government, the will of the Albanian voters would not be respected. Such threats of Osmani came after the coalition between VMRO-DPMNE and Vredi, which leads the Albanian opposition, was already becoming certain. Osmani probably forgot or did not want to to remember how the winner of the elections came to this, in this case VMRO-DPMNE chose the Albanian coalition partner in the government.



Macedonia is a unitary state and the winner chooses himself, that is, decides with whom he will form a coalition in the government. But this was violated precisely at the request of DUI in 2017.

In 2008, the DUI demanded from VMRO-DPMNE that the winner from the Macedonian bloc should always form a coalition with the winner of the Macedonian bloc. It was the so-called May Agreement, which is not an official written document, but an oral, gentleman’s agreement.

And that agreement was respected until 2017 after the elections in 2016, which VMRO-DPMNE won with 51 MPs and SDSM had 49. Among the Albanians, DUI won the most votes.

And then that press conference happened on January 29, 2017 in Mala Recica, which was held by none other than Bujar Osmani. At that press conference he said that “DUI did not make a decision on a coalition with VMRO-DPMNE even though that party won the elections”. A few months later DUI formed a government with SDSM and did not respect the will of the majority of Macedonians who voted for VMRO-DPMNE despite all Colorful revolutions, SJO and Agreement in Przyno.