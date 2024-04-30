Another defeat for the weakest duo in the justice department, Minister Loga and deputy Madic, for the favorite SDSM director Gaber Damjanovska and Jelal Bajrami, the executor of DUI in the public prosecutor’s office, says Antonijo Milošoski after the Higher Administrative Court yesterday dismissed as unfounded the appeal of the Academy for judges and public prosecutors and confirmed the decision of the Anti-Corruption Commission, which accepted the objection of Prof. Siljanoska Davkova for violation of the Electoral Code by the Academy of Judges. The decision is final and enforceable.

At the same time, this is good news for all quality lawyers. This is a victory for the law and protection of the electoral code from the political engineering of these four government officials, who will have to repeat the Roman legal lesson Dura lex sed lex, Milososki write

The procedure for taking exams at the Academy and establishing employment for 130 trainees for judges and prosecutors is stopped due to the violation of the Electoral Code by the officials of this institution.