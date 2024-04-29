Mickoski also announced that he is in talks with the VLEN coalition and that he greatly prefers them as his Albanian coalition partner over DUI, which VMRO condemns for its stupendous levels of corruption.

The reports we are receiving should reach the judicial authorities. I guarantee you that the future VMRO-DPMNE led Government will have no mercy toward anyone, in any case there is sufficient evidence. There will be no excuses, and you will see that I’m different from all who led this country and the Government of Macedonia. It is time that DUI goes in the opposition. They’ve been in power for too long. We need to give a chance to others to show their worth, Mickoski said in this evening’s 360 Degrees interview, talking about the allegations of corruption against DUI and the rest of the DUI led Government. He added that, as DUI is participating in the elections as a coalition, that includes parties representing other ethnic groups besides Albanians, the opposition VLEN bloc can be seen as legitimate representative of the Albanians.