Elementary and high school students are currently enjoying their first spring break of the academic year, which runs from April 29 to May 6.

For the 2023/2024 academic year, elementary school students will conclude classes on June 17, marking a first-time occurrence, while high school students will commence their summer break from June 10.

Schools will be closed on May 8 (Wednesday) due to the second round of presidential and parliamentary elections.

On May 7, schools serving as polling stations will conclude classes by 11 am.

To compensate for missed classes on April 24 and May 8 due to the elections, students will need to extend their school hours, as mandated by the Education Ministry.

Furthermore, schools in Skopje will need to make up for missed classes on November 30, 2023, when the capital hosted the OSCE Council of Ministers meeting.