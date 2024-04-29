I am convinced that on May 8, together we will take another step towards history and bring such a convincing victory that in the Macedonian Parliament the coalition Tvoja Makedonija and VMRO-DPMNE will have 61 MPs, and the future president will be Gordana Siljanovska Davkova, said the president of VMRO -DPMNE, Hristijan Mickoski at today’s rally in Brvenica.

Mickoski stressed that the people should be listened to and therefore DUI goes into opposition and thus ends an infamous era of a political party on the political scene in Macedonia, infamous above all for Albanians, but also for all citizens in Macedonia.Mickoski pointed out that the families close to the leaders of the DUI are buying properties worth millions and have car parks worth millions, and the people have no bread to buy. Mickoski added that there are political parties that came out with their own candidate in these elections who presented themselves as opposition and sought anti-government votes and received a certain number of votes and now the activists of those parties are addressing the citizens, why should you vote for VMRO-DPMNE, vote for us, we are in a coalition with them.

That is not true, that is manipulation and that is a lie. Only one thing is true, the future government will be led by the coalition Your Macedonia and VMRO-DPMNE, and the future president will be Gordana Siljanovska Davkova. They do this because they are aware that they do not have a theoretical chance to get closer to a more serious result and they are trying to get more votes in order to seek personal things when forming a future government. That’s why I call for unification, around number 2, said Mickoski.

Mickoski also addressed the citizens who stayed at home, thinking that this is how they punish politicians, thinking that they are all the same.