The famous Kosovar journalist Berat Bujala writes in his Facebook status:

Very interesting,

For reasons unknown to me, the allied countries support the coalition VMRO DPMNE – VLEN, after the elections, in Macedonia.

Or maybe it is too much to say that they support them, because it is better to say that they do not prevent the Macedonian Nationalist Party from forming a coalition with the Vlen coalition, bringing DUI into opposition for the first time in who knows how many years.

So, more or less in the same period of time, we will have a new political elite in Montenegro, Kosovo and Macedonia. Hand on heart, this is not a new thing in Kosovo. Here, the change started in 2019 and now we are in 2024.

Only Albania and Serbia do not surrender.