The employees of Napredok Printing House, which is engaged to print the delayed textbooks and which also prints the Macedonian Official Gazette, haven’t received their salaries for two months, which prevented the printing of the textbooks, the Union of Trade Unions of Macedonia (SSM) informed on Monday.

According to SSM, this not only damages the rights of the employees but also endangers the entire educational process, as well as the regular publishing of all official acts in the Official Gazette.