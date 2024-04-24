The presidential candidate from the Movement KNOW – For our Macedonia, Maksim Dimitrievski, voted today and wished the citizens successful elections and democracy in Macedonia. According to him, the voting is going smoothly with certain technical problems at some individual polling stations. Answering journalist’s questions that they were informed by SVR Kumanovo that there are organized groups that take citizens to the polling stations, he said that he had no information.
Dimitrievski: Let today be a holiday of democracy
Macedonia News
.
Comments are closed for this post.