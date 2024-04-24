Shortly after the polls closed in the first round of the presidential elections, VMRO-DPMNE held the first press conference of the evening. Party Vice President Timco Mucunski said that there were some irregularities in the conduct of the election caused by the ruling parties, that will need to be investigated.

There was pressure put on voters in the municipality of Saraj, there was an improvised party office set up near a school in Gostivar and there were instances of collective or family voting that are reported by observers. The elections were overall calm, fair and democratic, with lesser violations perpetrated by the ruling parties and their activists, Mucunski said, after congratulating the voters on expressing a high level of democratic drive and dedication.

The irregularities also included faulty fingreprint devices in parts of the Kumanovo municipality. VMRO-DPMNE insisted strongly on making sure that only clearly identified voters are allowed to vote, to avoid ballot stuffing which has been a frequent tactic by the ruling DUI party.

VMRO candidate Gordana Siljanovska – Davkova is a strong favorite to win the elections ahead of SDSM candidate and incumbent Stevo Pendarovski.