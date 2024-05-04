VMRO-DPMNE President Hristijan Mickoski urged national unification and reconciliation in his remarks at the grave of Goce Delcev, the legendary VMRO leader who was killed battling the Ottoman army 121 years ago today.

We bow here, at the grave of Goce Delcev, with a wish for national unification. That is something we will need after May 8th, it will be our imperative. To bring back hope, that Macedonia and the citizens of Macedonia can succeed, Mickoski said.

Asked about the May 8th elections, Mickoski warned that the ruling DUI party is preparing for massive bribery and ballot stuffing, and urged international observers to keep their eyes open for these developments.

To be specific, we saw ballot stuffing at polling stations where the fingerprint devices malfunctioned exactly on the first round of elections. I have informed the Interior Minister and urged him to reinforce patrols in polling stations such as Saraj, Lipkovo and Aracinovo. DUI does not win over voters with its policies, but it uses literal presusre and measures that are unacceptable in a democracy, Mickoski said.

Previously, VMRO-DPMNE warned that DUI is trying to bribe Roma and rural Turkish voters in eastern districts in Macedonia, in an attempt to win seats in the 3rd and 4th districts.

When asked about the recent criminal investigation against several SDSM party officials, suspected of irregularities with sports vouchers, Mickoski said that it is just a small portion of the corruption that this party has engaged in. “It is clear that an SDSM member of Parliament and an agency official were directly deeply involved in crime and corruption. The citizens will be shocked when the full extent of what has been happening in the past six and a half years becomes public”, Mickoski added.