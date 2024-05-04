VMRO-DPMNE accused the ruling DUI party of engaging in extensive bribery of voters, as they try to ward off a serious challenge from the opposition VLEN bloc.

DUI officials have been seen even in places like Vinica, Kocani, Berovo and Delcevo, buying votes from citizens gathered in religious temples. They are accompanied by police officers. This is their attempt to improve their election result, hoping this will force VMRO to negotiate with them, but they are mistaken. DUI is going to be in the opposition, and it’s time they make peace with that fact, VMRO-DPMNE said in a statement. This push in eastern Macedonia is an attempt by DUI to win seats in these overwhelmingly Macedonian districts with the help of the Turkish and Roma voters.

In one case the State Electoral Commission confirmed that DUI was involved in bribery in the first round of the presidential elections, in a polling station in the village of Lipkovo.