In a Sitel TV interview, VMRO-DPMNE President Hristijan Mickoski warned that the DUI party is preparing massive election bribery in the May 8th general elections. Mickoski pointed to the fact that the State Electoral Commission already found intimidation and ballot stuffing during the first round voting in Lipkovo, one of the areas that DUI is contesting with the Albanian opposition coalition VLEN.

The way in which they are trying to win the sympathies of the votes is not with their political program that they articulate to the voters, but through pressure. It has nothing to do with democracy. We call on the institutions of the state, and the international observers, to be present on the ground. We pointed out literally all polling stations where this type of deviant behavior can be found, Mickoski said, noting that the critical municipalities include Saraj, Lipkovo and Aracinovo.

DUI is desperate to win the Albanian vote and wants to use that to insist that it must be made part of the post-election coalition led by VMRO-DPMNE. VMRO, on the other hand, wants to retire DUI and fgorm a coalition with VLEN.