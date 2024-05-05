VMRO-DPMNE presidential candidate Gordana Siljanovska – Davkova expressed gratitude to Kumanovo Mayor Maksim Dimitrievski, who won 80,000 votes in the first round of the presidential elections, for his endorsement.

Dimitrievski made a cryptic endorsement – he said that he will vote in the second round, where Siljanovska faces Pendarovski, that he won’t endorse Pendarovski and won’t file an invalid ballot either.

I thank the leader of ZNAM Maksim Dimitrievski for his public support in the second round. It means a lot to me and I won’t forget it. I think it’s a brave, democratic, inspiring and responsible political move, Siljanovska said.

Dimitrievski is the first of the failed presidential candidates to endorse a second round candidate. ZNAM, a movement formed from unsatisfied SDSM party officials, is openly in talks for a post-election coalition with VMRO. Meanwhile the Levica candidate, and an old friend of Siljanovska, Biljana Vankovska, said that she will not endorse her in the second round. The Albanian candidates are yet to formally endorse a candidate, and DUI is rumored to be planning a boycott of the presidential elections, even as they try to drive up turnout for the simultaneous general elections vote.