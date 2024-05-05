One of the activists of the Colored Revolution, lawyer Janaki Mitrovski, condemned his former comrades from the Levica party for their refusal to endorse the remaining opposition presidential candidate Gordana Siljanovska – Davkova. Levica badly underperformed on its expectations in the first round, with their candidate Biljana Vankovska winning only 40,000 votes, and now they not only refuse to endorse Siljanovska but have also launched attacks against her and VMRO-DPMNE.

In 2019 Goga (Gordana Siljanovska) was considered a great candidate by Dimitar Apasiev and Vankovska. Their support for Siljanovska actually caused a rift in Levica. Vankovska spared no praise when talking about Gordana and spoke of their friendship. Now that their projections of winning 100,000 votes failed, Vankovska attacks Siljanovska in the lowest way possible. Politics is dirty business and frustrations are messed up, Mitrovski said.

He accused Levica leader Dimitar Apasiev of taking over the party in 2019 with the help of then Prime Minister Zoran Zaev, and that the activities of the party now are a form of payback, trying to help SDSM divide VMRO-DPMNE.