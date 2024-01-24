In a Telma TV interview, VMRO-DPMNE President Hristijan Mickoski confirmed that the party won’t support Talat Xhaferi as interim Prime Minister. Mickoski presented the VMRO candidates for the interim Government, whose main role will be to reduce the abuse of public institutions and funds during the election campaign.

In his second term as Speaker, Xhaferi has often violated the rules of Parliament, the laws and the Constitution. We believe that such a person can’t ensure a process we will all be proud of. But he is the product of the political agreement reached between SDSM and DUI, Mickoski said, adding that he will remind Xhaferi of his carefree statement that “he doesn’t care if VMRO votes for him” after the elections.

Mickoski blamed SDSM, and its Secretary General Mile Zecevic, of funding a long list of quasi patriotic and nationalist parties, whose goal is to attack VMRO-DPMNE every step of the way – including if they vote for former terrorist commander Xhaferi as Prime Minister. This has been a constant feature of Macedonian politics for years, with parties like Levica or alleged pro-Russian groups adopting the imagery usually associated with VMRO, but attacking the largest party as “weak on the national issues” and trying to dilute its votes.

Mickoski pointed out that Levica, the largest of these populist parties, is not in a very visible coalition with SDSM and DUI in the Skopje City Council, supporting Mayor Danela Arsovska, who broke with VMRO shortly after winning the election with its support and is now also trying to form a party apparently supported by Zecevic.

DUI keeps talking about a pro-European front, opposed to a pro-Russian front. But they are in coalition with Levica, which goes to visit the Communist party of Russia, or China, and visited the grave of Enver Hoxha, Mickoski said.

Mickoski warned that, because of this type of politics practices by the Government, the forming of the interim Government next week and its 100 days reign will be a “horror show”, reminding the public how, under a similar Government in 2020, SDSM did all it could to sabotage the work of key institutions that were entrusted to VMRO-DPMNE.