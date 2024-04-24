Despite hopes from SDSM that the election projections will even out as the votes from more urban areas begin to arrive, VMRO-DPMNE candidate Godana Siljanovska – Davkova maintains a lead of more than double over SDSM candidate Stevo Pendarovski.

With 60 percent of pollings stations processed, Siljanovska has 2 46,977 votes, against just 115,722 for Pendarovski, or 44.48 against 20.84 percent.

The projections so far fully vindicate the most optimistic expectations from VMRO-DPMNE and the IPiS-MRTV polls, that were hotly contensted by SDSM. SDSM did not provide polls of its own, and is yet to share their own projections, even though it’s well know that their analysists are processing the results side by side with the VMRO data team.