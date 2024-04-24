After VMRO-DPMNE shared several projections showing their candidate Gordana Siljanovska – Davkova beating Stevo Pendarovski with a 2:1 margin, now the State Electoral Commission is confirming this result.

In their first projection, out of 39 processed polling stations, Siljanovska has 112,580 votes against 55,209 votes for Pendarovski, or 35.3 against 17.3 percent.

Bujar Osmani is third with 57,870 votes, followed by Arben Taravari with 42,210 votes and Maksim Dimitrieski with 23,529 votes.

Biljana Vankovska from Levica has 13,310 votes and Stevco Jakimovski from GROM – just 2,912.