VMRO-DPMNE president Hristijan Mickoski reiterated that the DUI party will not be part of the next Government, and will have to spend some time in opposition to reform itself. In an interview with the Albanian language Alsat TV, Mickoski warned that an armed group close to DUI is deployed in the capital Skopje ahead of the elections.

The public will be informed very quickly. I leave to the Interior Ministry to handle this situation. If I were leader of Government tomorrow I would personally handle this and other similar cases, said Mickoski, blaming former Deputy Interior Minister Nazim Bushi of being the leader of the group.

Mickoski added that the natural post-election partner for VMRO-DPMNE will be the opposition coalition of Albanian parties. DUI won over this VLEN coalition in the first round of the presidential elections with about 120,000 votes against 80,000, but is losing its claim to represent the majority of the Albanian vote because in these elections DUI is running on the helm of a broader coalition that includes Turk, Roma and Bosniak parties.