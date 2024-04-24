VMRO-DPMNE released another projection of the results, with 30 percent of polling stations and 13 percent of all votes processed.

Their candidate Gordana Siljanovska – Davkova maintains her major lead over Stevo Pendarovski from SDSM with 109,692 votes against 48,553. In percentage, the result is 45 against 19.92.

Bujar Osmani from DUI remains third with 28,54 votes, but there is a change in third place – Maksim Dimitrievski surpassed Arben Taravari with 19,227 votes against 18,432. Biljana Vankovska from Levica remains fifth with 11,033 votes and Stevco Jakimovski has 2,482 votes.