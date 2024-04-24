Interim Interior Minister Pance Toskovski informed the public that there were only minor incidents reported during the election day.
In total, ne smoke bombIn attack was reported, 12 people were detained because they were photographing their ballots, there were two incidents in which ballots were ripped and six reports of bribery offered to voters.
The elections were another test of democracy and I would like to congratulate to the citizens who did their civic duty and contributed to the democratic capacity of the country, Toskovski said.
