SDSM party spokeswoman Bogdanka Kuzeska led the first press conference for her party of the election evening. She did not share projections for the result of the vote, while on the other hand, VMRO-DPMNE is constantly briefing the public with results, that show their candidate Gordana Siljanovska holding more than 2:1 lead over SDSM’s Stevo Pendarovski.

We await the election results and we are convinced that the voters will support our European future, Kuzeska said.

Kuzeska pointed out that there will be a second round of the elections, indicating that SDSM has given up on a positive result in the first round, but still hopes Pendarovski will make up his margin of defeat with votes from the Albanian parties in the second round.