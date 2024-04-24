With 20 percent of the polling stations processed by the VMRO-DPMNE data center, the trends are holding and VMRO candidate Gordana Siljanovska – Davkova maintains a commanding lead over Stevo Pendarovski from SDSM.

Siljanovska won 66,482 votes or 44,64 percent of the total, against 28,490 votes for Pendarovski, who has below 20 percent of the total.

The two main candidates are followed by Bujar Osmani from DUI with 19,420 votes and Arben Taravari from the Albanian opposition who won 12,707 votes.

Dimitrievski from ZNAM has 10,831 votes, Biljana Vankovska from Levica is well behind him with 3,680 and Stevco Jakimovski holds up the rear with 1,174 votes. The number of invalid votes in the latest VMRO-DPMNE projection stands at 3,680.

SDSM, who also have a large and professional data analysis center, are yet to share preliminary data with the public.