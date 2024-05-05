VMRO-DPMNE officials in Strumica accused the ruling SDSM party of bribery in the city’s Turkish neighborhood.

According to Strumica Council member doctor Nikola Madzunkov, a group of SDSM activists weree pressuring citizens in this part of the city to vote SDSM. “They came in a car without license plates and were agitating our fellow citizens. We call on SDSM to act as decent humans and accept their defeat. This is a small town and we should be able to continue to live together as neighbors”, Madzunkov said.

VMRO is warning that SDSM as well as DUI are trying to bribe poor, often minority citizens in the eastern parts of Macedonia, as both parties face defeat and being out of power.