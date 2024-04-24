The State Electoral Commission painted the map of Macedonia orange – the color that represents victory for VMRO-DPMNE presidential candidate Gordana Siljanovska – Davkova over Stevo Pendarovski.

With 63.5 percent of the polling staions counted, Siljanovska leads with more than 100,000 votes over Pendarovski – 214,560 against 105,593 votes.

Pendarovski is winning in only four municipalities – the small city of Krusevo, which traditionally supports SDSM, where he leads by 400 votes, and the rural municipalities of Krivogastani, Mavrovo and Staro Nagoricane, where his lead is between 11 and 200 votes.

Pendarovski could also win in Centar Zupa, a Turskish rural mountainous municipality where he is fighting against DUI candidate Bujar Osmani.