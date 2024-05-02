DUI Minister Bujar Osmani was asked at a press conference today how in the parliamentary elections in 2016 DUI entered the government with SDSM even though that party did not win, which violated the “winner with winner” rule, Osmani answered that journalists and citizens do not understand it the essence.

“The framework agreement has a mechanism for the protection of non-majority communities, and it was not created for the sake of the majority community. And therefore, in addition to 61 MPs as a majority, Budenter’s majority is also required. Hence, all attempts to underestimate the will of the non-majority population are futile,” said Osmani.

“What if someone formed a government without DUI, securing 61 MPs,” Osmani was asked?