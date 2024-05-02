The leader of SDSM and holder in IE2, Dimitar Kovachevski believes that the Prosecutor’s Office should work in accordance with the law, so that every individual in the country can have a fair process to prove the events. His stance comes after he was asked about his reaction after two party officials and members were accused of abuse of office.

To a journalist’s question whether Kaevski remains on the candidate list for deputies, Kovacevski answered: “You have it available on the website and you can check.”