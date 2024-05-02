The candidate for the president of the state, Gordana Siljanovska Davkova, revealed through the X social network that her opponent, Stevo Pendarovski, did not appear at the debate on the national service MTV.

“It is amazing how in the most important presidential debate before the national service, Macedonian Television, I will debate with an empty chair.

I don’t understand why my opponent Stevo Pendarovski made it impossible for the citizens to face our programs and views again.

I would like to remind Mr. Stevo Pendarovski that the last debate is scheduled for Monday, so I invite him to dare and appear before me and the citizens of Macedonia.

The main task of the head of state is to build consensus through dialogue with everyone,” her tweet to H.