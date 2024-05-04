Today Macedonia marks the 121st anniversary of the death of Goce Delcev, killed in a battle against Ottoman forces in the village of Banica near Ser.

Outgoing President Stevo Pendarovski, a Government delegation and representatives of political parties and civic associations will honor Delcev at his grave in the St. Spas church near the Skopje fortress.

The awarding of recipients of the Goce Delcev award will take place at the Parliament at noon. They include UK professor Robert Hudson and professor Ivan Dodovski, who studied Macedonia’s transition from communism, as well as Ana MaArtinoska and Zarko Ivanov for their work collecting the songs related to the 1963 Skopje earthquake.