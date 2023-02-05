The chaos with the celebration of the birth of Goce Delcev shows that the state is disintegrating and systemic incompetence is seen in every area. It is shameful that the divisions and hatred are so great that the commemoration of the hero’s birth was marked by the presence of hundreds of hired policemen, helicopters, and combat vehicles, VMRO-DPMNE accuses.

Is this the common friendship with Bulgaria that SDS and DUI are talking about? Constant insults, threats, and disparagements coming from the eastern neighbor, while the Government has no response. A historical commission whose positions are dubious and without clear views. No one from the public knows what is being negotiated and what the Macedonian positions are.

Just as the government of Kovacevski and Ahmeti are incompetent in the economy and energy, they are also incompetent in managing relations and in each of the segments of running the state.

The image of hundreds of policemen guarding Goce Delcev’s grave from the living heirs shows that the state is on the wrong track.

We are also on the wrong track due to the fact that Prime Minister Kovacevski and Deputy Prime Minister Artan Grubi with the rest of the company sneaked like criminals to Delcev’s grave far from the people who remained behind the barricades. This is due to the fact that they do not want to face the people. That confrontation must come, and it will happen in the elections, which are the solution to stop the collapse of the state, says VMRO DPMNE.