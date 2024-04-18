Hristijan Mickoski, the leader of VMRO-DPMNE, stated that the party will run a successful campaign “that will restore the citizens’ trust in the institutions” while in Ohrid on Thursday, the first day of the parliamentary election campaign.

This will be held in advance of the May 8 parliamentary elections by VMRO-DPMNE and the Your Macedonia coalition.”After 6.5 years of devastation, criminality, shame, and theft of Macedonia, we want to lead a campaign that will bring hope back.” With the exception of a small number of top SDSM officials and DUI officials, every other citizen feels like a second-class citizen. Mickoski told reporters in Ohrid, “This has to stop, and after May 8, there will be accountability for everything that has happened in the past 6.5 years.”

While on a working visit to Ohrid, Mickoski declared that the coalition led by the VMRO-DPMNE planned to reallocate budgetary funds for the municipalities in the amount of EUR 250 million per year, or one billion euros over the course of the next four years.

“I urge all mayors to plan initiatives that will benefit the people. At least 500 locations across the nation are where we hope to have works. “We want to demonstrate to the public that there are differences among politicians and that we are a government for all citizens,” Mickoski said.

In preparation for the May 8 parliamentary elections, VMRO-DPMNE and the Your Macedonia coalition will gather this evening in Ohrid, where the party has historically kicked off election campaigns.