The government led by SDS and DUI is apparently preparing a scenario based on what we have already seen after the fire in the Tetovo prefabricated hospital, VMRO-DPMNE reacted on Wednesday.

The main culprit for the Tetovo Hospital fire was the electrical cord. As the latest developments indicate, it becomes obvious that the main culprit for the Oncology scandal will be the test tube.

Two weeks passed by since the MoI entered the Oncology Clinic and started the investigation on a case that was publicly debated for at least two years.

The SDS and DUI officials proved to be expert criminal swindlers, now they are proving that they are very good at covering evidence, too.