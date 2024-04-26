The US government is preparing a new multibillion-dollar military aid package to help Ukraine defend itself against Russia’s invasion, according to a report published by the S news outlet Politico on Thursday.

According to Politico, the US was getting ready to approve a $6 billion long-term military aid package. The $61 billion in military aid that the US Congress approved this week would include the tranche.

The plans might be revealed as early as this Friday at a virtual meeting of the US-led contact group for Ukraine’s support, according to the report. Politico, however, claims that this is not meant to be emergency assistance.

US President Joe Biden announced a new military package worth $1 billion on Wednesday. The US military’s stockpiles of artillery, missile systems, armored vehicles, and air defense equipment are mostly involved in this.

Politico said that contracts worth $6 billion will be given to US defense companies to develop new equipment for Ukraine as part of a US funding initiative, citing two US government representatives.

This implies that it will likely take several years for the ordered equipment to arrive in Ukraine. When Politico asked the Pentagon to confirm the report, it refused.

The United States is regarded as Ukraine’s most significant ally. US President Joe Biden’s administration has given military aid totaling approximately $45 billion since he took office in January 2021.Additionally, billions of dollars in non-military financial aid have been given to Kiev.

Following several months of internal political impasse, the US Congress late on Tuesday night authorized an additional $61 billion in aid for Kiev, which cleared the way for fresh arms shipments.