The DUI-led European Front coalition, headed by Ali Ahmeti, rallied in Tetovo on Sunday, emphasizing their strong commitment to EU membership for the country. Ahmeti stressed their unwavering dedication to fulfilling this promise, comparing it to their successful NATO accession. Ziadin Sela of the Alliance for Albanians highlighted the citizens’ role in shaping their destiny through voting, advocating for a pro-European stance over alignment with Russia. Menduh Thaçi of DPA outlined the coalition’s vision, prioritizing EU integration and economic prosperity. Arianit Hoxha of the European Democratic Party urged against opposition interference, calling for a unified message on May 8 in support of Albanian interests.