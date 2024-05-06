Today (06.05.2024) at 3:20 p.m., police officers from the Department of Criminal Police at SVR Veles detained I.I. (52) from the village of Melnitsa, municipality of Chaska. During a search of his home, carried out by order of the Basic Court of Veles on grounds of suspicion of a criminal offense “bribery during elections and voting” under Article 162 of the Criminal Code, one “Zastava” pistol with two frames, 58 bullets and 4 grains were found and confiscated. -fired projectiles that he possessed without a permit, as well as a copy of a survey of voters for an election site in Čaška. I.I. he was detained at the police station, the public prosecutor was notified and after documenting the case, an appropriate report will be filed against him. Also today, at 5:00 p.m., police officers from the Department of Criminal Police at SVR Veles detained A.Ch. (50) from the village of Melnica, municipality of Chaska.

During a search of his home, carried out by order of the Basic Court of Veles due to grounds for suspicion of the crime of “bribery during elections and voting” under Article 162 of the Criminal Code, one “Walter” pistol with one frame, one “Red Flag” pistol were found and confiscated. ”, one “Bull” pistol with one frame, 139 bullets, a mobile phone, 986,670 MKD in various denominations and 2,325 euros in various denominations. A.Ch. he was detained in the police station, the public prosecutor was notified and after documenting the case, an appropriate report will be filed against him.