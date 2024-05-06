A dramatic situation happened during this evenings airing of the Lazarov podcast, where his guest was Bojan Jovanovski – Boki 13, for a highly watched second installment of his testimony to reveal details about corruption in the ruling SDSM party.

The podcast began with interruptions due to internet failures, which Stefan Lazarov and Bojan Jovanovski suspected are linked to the nature of the testimony. But then, Jovanovski was informed that police has raided is home while he was live on the air. Jovanovski left the show to deal with the situation and then returned to resume it.

Jovanovski, a flamboyant singer and showman, became an unlikely associate of top SDSM party officials and of former Special Prosecutor Katica Janeva, and was involved in a number of their corrupt actions and extortion. After Janeva’s fall from grace, he offered to testify about the key role former Prime Minister Zoran Zaev played in the extortion of businessmen, but the court refused to accept his electronic devices as evidence. Jovanovski read dozens of messages he exchanged with Zaev during this evening’s show.