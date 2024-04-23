Speaking of top SDSM officials, Bojan Jovanovski – Boki 13 yesterday testified that he negotiated the sale of the large, state owned 8th of September hospital to Kamcev. He said that he would meet with then Healthcare Minister Venko Filipce and Kamcev in his home outside of Skopje to discuss how much Kamcev would have to pay so that the huge former military hospital would be given to him through a public-private partnership.

Filipce is currently the main associate of Zaev, and is running for Parliament as head of the SDSM party list from Zaev’s stronghold of Strumica.