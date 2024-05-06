The last day of the campaign for the second round of the seventh presidential election and the eleventh parliamentary election on May 8. The campaign for the presidential elections started immediately after the first round of the elections, while the twenty-day campaign for the parliamentary elections on April 18. At midnight, the silence before the elections begins, which ends with the closing of the polls on May 8 at 19:00.

In the second round of the presidential elections, voters will be able to choose between Gordana Siljanovska Davkova, supported by VMRO-DPMNE, who won 363,085 votes in the first round of the elections on April 24, and Stevo Pendarovski, who received 180,499 votes.

In the parliamentary elections, voters will be able to choose one of 17 lists of candidates. Lists of candidates for MPs have the Coalition for a European Future led by SDSM, the Coalition “Your Macedonia” of VMRO-DPMNE, the Coalition Brave for Macedonia led by GROM, the Coalition European Front of DUI, the political party Left, the Coalition from the Albanian opposition block “Vredi” , the political party Movement I KNOW – For our Macedonia, United Macedonia, New Alternative Skopje, AVAJA, European Citizen Movement, Macedonian Era Third/Macedonian Independent Lists – Sovereignists, Your Party, Rodina Macedonia, Desna, Democrats Skopje and Workers’ Party. The country is divided into six constituencies, and some coalitions and parties have lists for only some of the constituencies.

On May 8, 1,814,317 voters have the right to vote in the second round of the presidential elections, while 1,815,350 voters have the right to vote in the parliamentary elections. The difference in votes is 1033, generally due to citizens coming of age.

Voting takes place at 3,480 polling stations, and voters will be able to visit the polling station and vote only once during the day. The identification of the voters will be done with the so-called fingerprint devices.

Tomorrow, that is, the day before the elections, the first to vote are the sick and infirm, prisoners, people in nursing homes and those registered from the diaspora, but only for the presidential elections.

Although the campaign and preparations for the elections coincided with the Easter holidays, the SEC delivered the non-confidential and confidential material to the municipal election commissions on time.

Coalitions and parties will hold their last rallies today. The final rally of the Coalition “VLEN” in Tetovo, the gathering of Left in Skopje, the rallies of VMRO-DPMNE in Krivogastani, Krushevo and Prilep, as well as press conferences of ZNAM, have been officially announced.