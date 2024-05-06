The last day of the campaign has arrived and I am really glad for this whole campaign that we received support from all sides, said today the vice-president of VMRO-DPMNE and holder of the list Vlado Misajlovski.

A beautiful positive campaign where, indeed, in the first round of 24 we made a great history. But for that historic victory to be even greater, I want to invite you all on May 8 to support us all. To give support to Gordana Siljanovska Davkova, but also to VMRO-DPMNE and the coalition “Your Macedonia” for a historic, huge victory.

Victory for all citizens, victory for bigger pensions and salaries, bigger projects, ie projects everywhere in all municipalities. Let’s have a significant victory, because each one of you deserves Macedonia to be Proud again and Macedonia to belong to each one of you again.

Therefore, I want to thank you once again for these hundreds and hundreds of meetings that I had in the past period together with the candidates for deputies in all the settlements where we received huge support from all of you and had a wonderful reception.

But once again I want to call you all, to put a stamp on this historic victory, to mobilize all together, to come out on May 8 to make, indeed, a great result and a wind at the back where VMRO-DPMNE with the new government will make historic projects, make historic reforms.

Once again, thanks to everyone in this campaign for giving us maximum support and I want to congratulate everyone on the great Easter holiday and wish peace, tranquility and happiness to all citizens in Macedonia, Misajlovski said.

