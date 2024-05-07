The central celebration of May 7 – Macedonian Police Day will be held today in Skopje.

The central celebration will be in the park near the plane in the municipality of Aerodrom, where the Minister of Internal Affairs Panche Toshkovski and the Additional Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs Mitko Bojmacaliyev will deliver speeches.

Representatives of the diplomatic corps in the country will also attend the celebration of the Day of the Macedonian Police, and as part of the celebration, an exhibition and presentation of equipment of various police units is planned.

Due to the celebration of the Macedonian Police Day, a special traffic regime will be introduced in this part of the city in the period from 8 am to 6 pm. “ASNOM” boulevard will be closed to traffic from the intersection with “Srbija” boulevard to the intersection with “Fevruarski pohaj” boulevard.