On the occasion of Macedonian Police Day, the Minister of Internal Affairs, Panche Toshkovski, wrote that we must build a police force where the rights of its members will be respected, but they themselves will have responsibility towards the citizens they serve.
Macedonia
Toshkovski: We have to build a police force that will be a partner and friend of honest citizens and the fiercest enemy of criminals
