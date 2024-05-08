Today, from the point of view of the security situation, it is stable. The Ministry of Internal Affairs is acting in accordance with the competences it has, stated today the Technical Minister of Internal Affairs, Panche Toshkovski, after voting for the elections in OOU “Johan Heinrich Pestalozzi” in the municipality of Centar. Today, from the point of view of the security situation, the situation is stable. The Ministry of Internal Affairs is acting according to the competences it has, the Technical Minister of the Interior said today

He sent a message to the citizens during today’s day to massively exercise their right to vote and not allow, as he said, their will to be hijacked by any entity and in any way. He called for a massive turnout for that, as he said, that’s the only way we can have European elections that will take us to where we deserve to be.

Toshkovski expressed his gratitude to the journalists, to our international friends and to all the observers who will follow this election day.